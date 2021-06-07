Two taken to hospital following incident at Crosshaven

Update: In a post on social media, Crosshaven RNLI stated that volunteer crew members also attended the boat fire at Crosshaven today.

Crew members received a page from Valentia Coast Guard shortly after 12:30pm this afternoon to attend a boat fire and person in the water on a mooring near the point slipway.

"As the crew were assembling and making ready to launch, A Royal Cork Yacht club RIB arrived at the station with the casualty from the water who had serious burns.

"Our casualty care crew of Jenna O’Shea, Claire Morgan, Caoimhe Foster, Warren Forbes and James Fegan brought the casualty into the station and treated his injuries along with Crosshaven Coast Guard first responders.

"Meanwhile, the YC RIB had returned for the second casualty, who had minor burns and possible smoke inhalation and also brought him back to the station for medical aid.

"Both casualties were transported to CUH by two HSE ambulances," Crosshaven RNLI stated in a Facebook post.

Crosshaven RNLI said the incident was attended by Crosshaven Fire Service, HSE Ambulance Service, Crosshaven Coast Guard, The Port of Cork, a private RIB and the Royal Cork Yacht Club safety RIB which acted immediately when they saw the incident, recovered the casualty from the water and brought him immediately to the Lifeboat Station for casualty care.

Crew members from Crosshaven RNLI included James Fegan, Jenna O’Shea, Caoimhe Foster, Claire Morgan, Jon Meaney, Paddy Quinlan, Regina Hannigan, Jonny Bermingham, Hugh Mockler, Gary Heslin, and JP English.

The alarm was raised shortly after 12:30pm.

One unit from Crosshaven Fire Station attended the scene.

The crew returned to the station just after 1:15pm.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.