Easing of Covid-19 restrictions: What changes come into effect today?

A number of changes to the restrictions initially introduced to reduce the spread of the Covid-19, come into effect today, with more to follow in the weeks ahead.
From today:
- Bars, restaurants and cafes can re-open for outdoor dining
- 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception
- Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only
- Outdoor sports matches can take place
- For outdoor events, a maximum of 100 people can attend the majority of venues with a maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.
- Live pilot events begin.
- Cinemas and theatres can reopen
- Outdoor amusement/theme parks/funfairs can reopen
- Swimming lessons and classes can take place
- If you are an unvaccinated household you can have visitors from one other unvaccinated household inside your home. The vaccine bonus remains in place for vaccinated households