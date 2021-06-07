Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:44

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions: What changes come into effect today?

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions coming into effect, publican Frank Walsh serves a pint of creamy stout through the half door to his first customer in six months Imogen Bertin and her horse Hatbox when they called to the Harbour Bar in Roberts Cove, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

A number of changes to the restrictions initially introduced to reduce the spread of the Covid-19, come into effect today, with more to follow in the weeks ahead.

From today:

  • Bars, restaurants and cafes can re-open for outdoor dining 
  • 25 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception 
  • Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only 
  • Outdoor sports matches can take place 
  • For outdoor events, a maximum of 100 people can attend the majority of venues with a maximum of 200 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.
  • Live pilot events begin.
  • Cinemas and theatres can reopen
  • Outdoor amusement/theme parks/funfairs can reopen
  • Swimming lessons and classes can take place
  • If you are an unvaccinated household you can have visitors from one other unvaccinated household inside your home. The vaccine bonus remains in place for vaccinated households

'We thought this day would never come': Kinsale businesses delighted to re-open for dining 

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms more than 300 new cases

