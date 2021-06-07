Charity funded AED used to save a life in Cork city over weekend

A public defibrillator was used to save a person’s life in Cork City on Saturday night.

The charity funded AED, put in place by the Cork Lions Club, was accessed by members of Cork Gardai close to Penneys and used to resuscitate an individual whose heart had stopped.

The person was then taken to hospital by ambulance and the guard alerted Cork Lions about the AED use to ensure the pads were replaced shortly after.

"Thank you for your support. Cork Lions continue to raise funds for the AED project - please donate via our webpage."

There are currently 14 AEDs in the city.

To see the full list of locations, click this link.