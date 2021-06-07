UCC will turn blue during June to mark Aphasia Awareness Month and raise awareness of post-stroke language difficulty.

This condition impairs the individual's ability to understand what they hear, read, and express themselves through verbal or written communication.

Approximately one in three people who have experienced a stroke will have aphasia, making it difficult for them to understand what they hear and read and communicate effectively with other people.

Despite having a high incidence rate of 3,300 people experiencing aphasia annually in Ireland, there is little awareness about the neurological condition.

Throughout the month of June, Dr Helen Kelly of UCC and her students will curate a number of activities to raise awareness for the condition.

Dr Kelly states that aphasia awareness is of utmost importance for many reasons.

“Despite the high incidence and prevalence of aphasia, an understanding of what aphasia is in the general population in Ireland and globally is very low."

"People with aphasia often describe having an invisible disability where it is only noticeable when they start to communicate. Aphasia results in social isolation as people don’t understand what aphasia is, for example, that it doesn’t affect their intelligence, or how to communicate with someone with aphasia,” she said.

Dr Kelly added:

"In addition much of the government and health information is online, so difficulties reading, writing, and generally using technology make this information inaccessible to this population, causing difficulties accessing services and resulting in Social Exclusion,” she said.

Cork City Council will also be lighting their buildings blue for the month in support of Aphasia Awareness Month.