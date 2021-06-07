Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 11:23

Cork's Keane to get new show

Cork's Keane to get new show

Micah Richards and Roy Keane. The pair have been playfully sparring on Sky Sports as pundits for many months and it would appear a genuine friendship has blossomed from their time together. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Roisin Burke

The popular bromance between Cork’s Roy Keane and Micah Richards on Sky Sports is being given a bigger stage with a new show dedicated to the two boys being released.

The pair have been playfully sparring on Sky Sports as pundits for many months and it would appear a genuine friendship has blossomed from their time together.

Over the weekend Sky released a trailer for ‘Micah and Roy’s road to Wembley’ confirming the hottest new show on Sky will be coming soon.

No one is very sure what the show will entail at this point, but with the dynamic duo at the helm, everyone is positive it will be worth a watch!

More in this section

'Bursting with wildlife’: Spectacular shot of humpback whale captured in Cork 'Bursting with wildlife’: Spectacular shot of humpback whale captured in Cork
Garda stock Two taken to hospital following incident at Crosshaven
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions: What changes come into effect today? Easing of Covid-19 restrictions: What changes come into effect today?
cork sport
Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms more than 300 new cases

Covid-19 latest: Department of Health confirms more than 300 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY