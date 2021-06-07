Cork's Keane to get new show

The popular bromance between Cork’s Roy Keane and Micah Richards on Sky Sports is being given a bigger stage with a new show dedicated to the two boys being released.

The pair have been playfully sparring on Sky Sports as pundits for many months and it would appear a genuine friendship has blossomed from their time together.

Over the weekend Sky released a trailer for ‘Micah and Roy’s road to Wembley’ confirming the hottest new show on Sky will be coming soon.

No one is very sure what the show will entail at this point, but with the dynamic duo at the helm, everyone is positive it will be worth a watch!