Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:18

Three-month-old dies after being injured by dog

Cork University Hospital, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being injured by a dog on Monday morning in Clashmore, Waterford, close to Youghal.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí have issued a press release saying they were “investigating all circumstances” after the female infant was “fatally injured” by a dog at a home in Clashmore.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The baby was pronounced deceased a short time later.

