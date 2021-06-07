Three-month-old dies after being injured by dog

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being injured by a dog on Monday morning in Clashmore, Waterford, close to Youghal.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí have issued a press release saying they were “investigating all circumstances” after the female infant was “fatally injured” by a dog at a home in Clashmore.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The baby was pronounced deceased a short time later.