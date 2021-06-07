Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 09:04

Gardaí in Cork appealing for information following fatal road collision

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision yesterday.

The collision, involving two cars, happened at around 2.30pm yesterday at Garrienderk, Kilmallock, County Limerick.

The driver and only occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her late 30s, was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital where she later passed away.

The female driver and male passenger of the other vehicle, both aged in their 70s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road has been technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since re-opened.

Gardaí at Charleville in Cork are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were traveling in the area and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

