Eight people arrested in Cork for public order offences

Gardaí arrested eight people in Cork for public order offences yesterday.

Throughout the day, gardaí continued to patrol major amenities in the city during the day and engaged with local residents and businesses.

Gardaí said that the city centre remained relatively calm through the evening with no significant incidents reported.

However, they said that at 11 pm, following a public order incident, a decision was taken to disperse persons from Kennedy Quay.

In total, eight people were arrested for public order offences across Cork city, three directly related to incidents in Cork City centre.

Gardaí said that in support of Government announcements on reopening the economy and society with a specific continuing emphasis on outdoor activity, An Garda Síochána will continue to patrol and manage crowds on public streets and spaces.

"While extra facilities are being provided by local authorities An Garda Síochána appeals for consideration for other persons using the spaces, local residents and businesses.

“Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána's responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence, which may occur. An Garda Síochána has been consistent from the start in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, based on our tradition of policing by consent, An Garda Síochána will continue to focus on the approach engage, explain, encourage the public with enforcement only as a last resort,” gardaí said in a statement.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to support and comply with public health guidelines to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others, wear face coverings in open spaces, and maintain social distancing. The wearing of face masks outdoors and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations,” the statement added.