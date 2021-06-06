Artist makes her mark on Cork City’s Princes Street

CORK artist Yvonne Condon has made her mark on Princes Street, with her unique public artwork attracting much praise on one of Cork’s most beloved streets.

Stroll along Princes Street and you will discover street artwork by Yvonne who is a dynamic female artist from East Cork. She is partially sighted and has a hearing impairment. She also creates bold, uncompromising images, working with great speed.

Ms Condon had been looking for an outdoor location for some time. The meter box on Princes Street was an ideal location and with the support of Cork City Council and its ‘Reimagining Cork City' programme, Princes’ Street traders, Arts and Disability Ireland(ADI), and Crawford Art Gallery, this was made possible.

The artwork has brought something fresh and uplifting to the location. Yvonne is interested in documenting life as it happens. Her paintings are snapshots in time and her method reflects this as she completes them at high speed. Yvonne focuses on people and faces in her work and is inspired by such artists as August Sander.

Yvonne Condon, one of the Crawford Gallery’s Supported Artists and also an artist acquired recently for their national collection, completing an outdoor box for City council on Prince’s Street , Cork City. Supported Studios is a sustained creative environment for individuals with specific health or social needs. Supported Studios provide technical artistic support, networks and audiences outside the health and social care settings.

Yvonne is an artist member of Crawford Art Gallery Supported Studio. Supported studios are sustained, creative environments that foster and support the art practice of individuals with health or social needs. They enable marginalized individuals to develop their professional practice, providing technical artistic support, promoting artists in the marketplace, and building audiences outside health and social care settings.

Other Cork Supported Studio Artists include Rosaleen Moore, Tom O’Sullivan, Angela Burchill, Íde Ní Shúilleabháin, and John Keating. A selection of their works has recently been acquired by Crawford Art Gallery for the National Collection as part of a fund allocated by the government to Crawford Art Gallery and IMMA.

The Crawford Supported Studio, established in 2018, is delivered through a partnership of institutional allies, comprising Crawford Art Gallery, CIT Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork City Council’s Arts Office, and COPE Foundation.

It is itself a legacy project, aiming to carefully hold over ten years’ worth of supported studio practice and sustaining that initiated, nurtured, and developed within COPE Foundation by Hermann Marbe.

The renowned Crawford Gallery Café will reopen on Tuesday, June 8.