Sims director: Virus has hit fertility trends globally

THE newly appointed clinical director at the Sims Clinic in Cork has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted fertility treatment trends globally.

Dr Moses Batwala was recently appointed as Clinical Director of the Cork Clinic after joining the team from IVF London, a clinic in the UK where he served as Medical Director.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Batwala said that the pandemic had impacted fertility trends in many countries in some cases because people had more time available to them to pursue fertility treatment.

“Because lots of people were now working from home, they also had more time on their hands...Couples find it more difficult balancing work and fertility treatment at the same time.”

He said that while working in the UK he had also witnessed an increase in women seeking to freeze their eggs during the pandemic.

“There was a lot of women who were worried that it was going to take a long time for them to meet Mr Right [because of the restrictions] and so they thought ‘ok let’s go out and freeze my eggs so that way when I do meet Mr Right, and if we have any difficulty getting pregnant naturally, at least I have kept some eggs in the freezer for a rainy day’.”

Here in Ireland, the Sims Clinic say that there has been a steady demand for fertility treatment over the past number of years, including egg freezing, however, there has not been a “notable increase”.

Dr Batwala said he was delighted to make the move to Cork and has received a very warm welcome here.

“I have never moved to a new job [where] the patients have done research and said welcome to the city - it’s one of the warmest welcomes I’ve ever had. I’m truly honoured to have such a welcome.”