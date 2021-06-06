Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 22:28

Gardaí investigating serious road traffic collision; two people airlifted to CUH

Garda accident ahead. Picture Dan Linehan

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision, involving a car and a jeep, that occurred near the border between Cork and Limerick this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Garrienderk area of Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, at approximately 2.30pm.

The occupants - a female driver in her 30s and a male front-seat passenger in his 70s - of the car were taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital. 

Their conditions are not known currently.

The sole occupant of the jeep, a woman in her 70s, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the scene is ongoing.

Investigations are ongoing.

