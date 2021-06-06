Man confesses to assault; sentencing scheduled for September

A 29-year-old man accused of assaulting another man at an apartment on Summerhill in Cork has confessed.

Daniel Heaphy of 12 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charge of assault causing harm to the other man at Clifton Terrace, Summerhill, Cork. He pleaded guilty.

Sinead Behan, defence solicitor, asked for sentencing to be adjourned until September for him to continue submitting for urinalysis, which has been clear to date.

Ms Behan also said the accused wanted to go to Heron House to continue with his treatment.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned the case until September 13 with the accused remanded on bail until then.