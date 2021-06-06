Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 15:27

Covid-19 latest: More than 300 new cases confirmed 

The Department of Health has today reported 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Maeve Lee

THERE have been an additional 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed. 

As of midnight on Saturday, 70 people are in hospital with Covid-19, with 27 are in ICU.

Yesterday, it was reported that 74 people were in the hospital with the disease, of whom 29 were in intensive care units. 

The Department has reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

