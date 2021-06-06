'I believe stories can start a conversation': Delivering Pride message through children’s books

IN celebration of World Pride Month, Deliveroo is partnering with an award-winning Irish author and burger restaurant, Wowburger to offer free LGBTQ children’s books for young people in Cork.

The books, The Deepest Breath and The Space Between, by Meg Grehan are stories with LGBTQ themes aimed at children and young teens published by independent publishing company Little Island Books.

Customers placing an order with Wowburger on the Deliveroo app in Cork will be able to opt in to add the books to deliveries with selected meal orders.

Meg Grehan thanked Deliveroo and Wowburger for helping her in her mission to deliver literature “which makes room for an identity that is too often neglected”.

“I believe stories like mine can play a part, however small, in starting a conversation about the importance of queer representation in kids’ books and media.”

Speaking on the initiative, Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo, said: “Celebrating love in all its forms is at the core of the Deliveroo brand and we are proud to play our part in Pride.

"It is a privilege to be working with Meg Grehan, whose books inspire children to be their truest self.”