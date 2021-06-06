Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 14:42

'I believe stories can start a conversation': Delivering Pride message through children’s books

'I believe stories can start a conversation': Delivering Pride message through children’s books

In celebration of World Pride Month, Deliveroo is partnering with award winning Irish author Meg Grehan from County Louth, and the top burger restaurant chain Wowburger, to offer free LGBTQ children’s books with selected meals.

IN celebration of World Pride Month, Deliveroo is partnering with an award-winning Irish author and burger restaurant, Wowburger to offer free LGBTQ children’s books for young people in Cork.

The books, The Deepest Breath and The Space Between, by Meg Grehan are stories with LGBTQ themes aimed at children and young teens published by independent publishing company Little Island Books.

Customers placing an order with Wowburger on the Deliveroo app in Cork will be able to opt in to add the books to deliveries with selected meal orders.

Meg Grehan thanked Deliveroo and Wowburger for helping her in her mission to deliver literature “which makes room for an identity that is too often neglected”.

“I believe stories like mine can play a part, however small, in starting a conversation about the importance of queer representation in kids’ books and media.”

Speaking on the initiative, Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo, said: “Celebrating love in all its forms is at the core of the Deliveroo brand and we are proud to play our part in Pride. 

"It is a privilege to be working with Meg Grehan, whose books inspire children to be their truest self.”

Read More

'It’s just been fantastic': Glanmire buzzing as businesses and community embrace reopening 

More in this section

Cork beauty experts raise over €3k for Pieta House with online masterclass Cork beauty experts raise over €3k for Pieta House with online masterclass
Artist makes her mark on Cork City’s Princes Street Artist makes her mark on Cork City’s Princes Street
Gardaí investigating serious road traffic collision; two people airlifted to CUH Gardaí investigating serious road traffic collision; two people airlifted to CUH
cork education
Son appears in court in connection with assault on his mother in Innishannon

Son appears in court in connection with assault on his mother in Innishannon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY