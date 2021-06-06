'I’ll breach what I want': Man in Cork court for putting ex-partner in fear 

A man who put his ex-partner in fear with the texts he sent her said he was frustrated at the time at not being allowed to see his children for two months.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order by putting her in fear.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court that the accused sent one text in which he asked, “Do you think the protection order will stop me? I’ll breach what I want on you and those shades (gardaí).”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that the accused had written a fulsome letter of apology since the texts on March 14.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he did not think there was any relationship between the parties.

He said the accused had been attending to his drink problem and attending for counselling.

The defendant said he was under the influence of drink when he sent the texts.

“I do apologise,” he said.

Judge Kelleher agreed to adjourn sentencing until September 8.