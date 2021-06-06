Charity drive: SVP car draw winner collects her keys

A lucky Cork woman was presented with the keys of a new Ford Focus by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh this week after winning the car in the annual St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) car draw.

CAB Motor Company has teamed up with SVP in Cork over the past eight years to help raise funds for those in need, donating a brand new Ford car each year for a special draw.

This year the draw generated €291,101 for the charity.

Speaking at the presentation, the Lord Mayor thanked CAB and the Cavanagh family for their generosity over many years and spoke of how he has seen at first hand the impact of the work of the Society throughout Cork.

Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross said that the charity’s work has been hit very hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One of the consequences of the closure of churches was that the monthly collections at church doors for the SVP were discontinued — depriving the people they support of much needed help. The impact of the closure of their charity shops and other fund-raising activities also mean that funds are low.

“This is why the generosity being shown by all involved in this draw is so commendable."

Paddy O Flynn, SVP Regional President said the funds raised will enable SVP volunteers to help families and individuals in their local communities with vital supports including food, fuel, education and financial hardship.

Conor Cavanagh – Dealer Principal of CAB, added: “The SVP do great work throughout the community. Since day one, the community has embraced our business and has supported us down through the years. Now it’s our turn to give a little back and we are delighted to be able to support such a worthy and great charity”.