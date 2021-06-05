Castletownbere RNLI and Coast Guard helicopter rescue woman in West Cork 

CASTLETOWNBERE RNLI and the Coast Guard this afternoon rescued a woman who was unresponsive from a local angling boat in West Cork.

A lifeboat and helicopter were used to rescue the woman who was on board the boat.

In a Facebook post, Castletownbere RNLI said that they were launched this afternoon and conducted a joint rescue with Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 of an ill woman off the West Cork Coast.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio before 1 pm with a report of a 25-foot boat with a woman on board who had taken ill and was unresponsive.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with mechanic David O’Donovan and crew Joe Cronin, John Paul Downey, Aaron O’Boyle, Kyle Cronin and Donagh Murphy.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was also sent to the scene.

The lifeboat located the casualty near Blackball Head and two lifeboat crew volunteers boarded the vessel.

A first aid assessment was undertaken and Oxygen was administered to the casualty who then became responsive.

The woman was then transferred to the lifeboat before the casualty was airlifted to the helicopter and then taken to Kerry General Hospital.

Commenting on the callout Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Paul Stevens, complimented the coxswain and crew on its rapid response and teamwork and stated that the rescue was an "excellent example of joint collaboration between the RNLI and the Coast Guard".