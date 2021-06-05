Man (60s) rescued near Cork cliffs by RNLI crew out on exercise 

A MAN in his 60s was rescued this morning near the cliffs in Garettstown after being spotted by an RNLI crew while out conducting a scheduled exercise.

Kinsale RNLI was out on a scheduled exercise at approximately 10am when a volunteer crew member spotted a casualty lying on the rocks near Garretstown.

The area where the casualty was found was too difficult for the RNLI lifeboat to approach so two crew members swam to the casualty and administered first aid.

The Irish Coast Guard were called, and the casualty was winched from the rocks and taken to hospital.

The crew said that they do not know how long the casualty had been there or how he had got onto the rocks, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The man was later transferred to Cork University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to an incident near the Garretstown cliffs in Cork this morning.