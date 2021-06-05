Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:19

Covid-19 latest: More than 400 new cases confirmed

Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update, owing to the HSE cyber attack.

There have been an additional 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

As of midnight on Friday, there were 74 people in hospital with the disease, of whom 29 were in intensive care units.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had his first Covid-19 vaccination on Saturday morning.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Donnelly said he was “very excited” to get his first dose.

He added: “We are here at the Shoreline centre in Greystones. I’ve just had my first Covid vaccine dose.

“Very, very excited about that. The nurse said I was very brave, no lollipops though.

“I wanted to say thanks to everyone involved. We’ve got clinicians from all over the place, HSE staff, a wonderful volunteer team, the Red Cross, it’s a real community effort. It’s fantastic to see.

“They are looking for more volunteers, so if you want to volunteer, visit Volunteer Wicklow and they can sign you up.

“I hope everyone has a fantastic bank holiday weekend, mind each other and keep each other safe.”

coronavirushealthpolitics
