Fota to take the public behind the scenes in free online event

FOTA Wildlife Park is to host a free online event for those who want to learn more about their favourite animals and the clever ways the popular park makes their homes more sustainable.

As part of its sustainability programme, Gas Networks Ireland has joined forces with Fota Wildlife Park to host a free online ‘Wild about Sustainability’ event.

The event will be held on Wednesday 9 June and is suitable for the young and young at heart.

As part of the event, the Director of Fota Wildlife Park, Sean McKeown, will take the public behind the scenes and share what Fota is doing to support its animals and the environment, with quizzes and family passes also up for grabs.

Participants will learn about the most sustainable ways to feed giraffes and how they make bison’s bedding from leftover giraffe feed.

They will also hear how geothermal heating is used in the tropical house and why it’s so important to reptiles and cold-blooded animals, and even discover how useful the animals’ dung is.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to ask the animal rangers all about their jobs and the animals they look after.

Lynda McSweeney, Head of Education at Fota Wildlife Park, said they are “delighted” to partner with Gas Networks Ireland to give the public the opportunity to enjoy a unique insight into what they and the animals do to be sustainable at Fota Wildlife Park.

“As a conservation organisation, being sustainable is very important to us.

"Our education department teaches in excess of 19,000 students annually through Fota’s formal education programmes and we welcome this and any engagement opportunities that help to protect the environment.”

‘Wild about Sustainability’ begins at 4 pm on Wednesday 9 June. To register, click here.