Cork church vandalised in 'shocking disappointing' attack

PARISHIONERS in Gurranabraher are said to be “deeply disturbed” following an attack on the Church of the Ascension last night.

The church was vandalised with graffiti in what the parish priest has described as "shocking disappointing".

An individual who entered the grounds of the Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher late on Friday night graffitied the church building in addition to the cars of priests and their houses.

Parish priest, Fr Tomás Walsh said that he awoke this morning to find that damage.

He said that the incident was captured on CCTV footage and occurred at approximately 1:15 am on Friday night.

The Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher. Pic: Fr Tomás Walsh

From the footage, it appears as though just one person was involved in the incident, he said.

The graffiti damage was found on the church building along with the priests’ houses and cars.

Gardaí attended the scene this morning.

Following the discovery of the damage, Fr Walsh said that the local community have been providing their assistance and doing what they can to help and are “deeply disturbed” by what happened.

“There’s a tremendous community here and everybody is around here all morning coming in with pressure hoses and things to try and undo the damage,” he said.

“The parishioners are deeply disturbed by what happened.”

He described the incident as “shocking disappointing”.

“The community were just coming alight again after the lockdown," he added.