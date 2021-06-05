Woman in critical condition at CUH following stabbing in West Cork

A WOMAN is being treated at Cork University Hospital today following a stabbing incident that occurred in West Cork yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed on Friday that a serious assault occurred in the Innishannon area at approximately 2 pm.

A woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered at a residence in the area with a number of apparent stab wounds.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this assault and is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardaí said that they are investigating a serious assault on a woman that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, 4 June.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.