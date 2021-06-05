Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 11:57

Woman in critical condition at CUH following stabbing in West Cork

Woman in critical condition at CUH following stabbing in West Cork

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault of a woman that occurred in the Innishannon area on Friday afternoon. Picture Denis Minihane.

Maeve Lee

A WOMAN is being treated at Cork University Hospital today following a stabbing incident that occurred in West Cork yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed on Friday that a serious assault occurred in the Innishannon area at approximately 2 pm.

A woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered at a residence in the area with a number of apparent stab wounds.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this assault and is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardaí said that they are investigating a serious assault on a woman that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, 4 June.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident

More in this section

Ten hours for blood results; HSE details continued impacts of cyber-attack on Cork hospital Ten hours for blood results; HSE details continued impacts of cyber-attack on Cork hospital
Cork man completes gruelling fundraiser for Cancer Connect and local rowing club Cork man completes gruelling fundraiser for Cancer Connect and local rowing club
Garda stock Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident
cork crime
Gardaí at scene of crash in Cork

Gardaí at scene of crash in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY