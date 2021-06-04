Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a woman that occurred this afternoon in County Cork.

A woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds at approximately 2pm at a residence in Innishannon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this assault. He is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.