Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 21:03

Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident

Woman seriously injured in West Cork stabbing incident

It’s believed the woman, who is in her 60s, suffered a number of stab wounds to her body and arms.

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a woman that occurred this afternoon in County Cork.

A woman, aged in her early 60s, was discovered with a number of apparent stab wounds at approximately 2pm at a residence in Innishannon.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his early 30s has been arrested in connection with this assault. He is currently being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in connection with this assault to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Gardaí to step up patrols in Cork this weekend  Gardaí to step up patrols in Cork this weekend 
'Severe' traffic congestion causing delays in multiple areas of Cork 'Severe' traffic congestion causing delays in multiple areas of Cork
Cork hospital appealing to certain patients due to attend for treatment to make contact Cork hospital appealing to certain patients due to attend for treatment to make contact
cork gardacork crime
Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded

Covid latest: More than 500 new cases recorded

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY