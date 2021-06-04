Man who left hospital with drip sentenced for public order incident

A 35-year-old man with a medical drip in his arm who decided to discharge himself from hospital walked off with the intravenous line still attached to him, a court has heard.

Cork District Court heard the evidence of a public order incident to which Lech Sikorski of Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the accused for engaging in threatening behaviour outside Cork University Hospital on that occasion, and fined him €350 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it occurred at around 5pm on April 14. “The defendant discharged himself from the CUH with the intravenous line in. He was intoxicated and aggressive. He assaulted a man, and he tried to assault a woman by pulling her out of her car. He tried to take her phone.”

Sgt Kelleher said the accused was not charged with assault arising out of both of these incidents outside the hospital because neither of the two parties made a statement of complaint to gardaí. Instead, he was charged with the public order offences.

Sgt Kelleher said security personnel at the hospital had to restrain him.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the defendant had no previous convictions, but did have a significant background of alcohol difficulties. “He was quite unwell and was seeking to detox from alcohol at that time,” the solicitor said. “He was not in his right mind.”

Detective Garda James Bugler arrived at the scene where the accused was aggressive and shouting in Polish.

Mr Collins-Daly said: “He is off drink entirely now. He has a girlfriend and child in Poland, and he sends money home to them. He understands the seriousness of the charges.”

The solicitor added that none of the public order incidents occurred within the precincts of the hospital, but outside on the public road.