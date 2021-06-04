'Severe' traffic congestion causing delays in multiple areas of Cork

Bus Éireann has advised passengers that Cork city and suburban services are experiencing significant delays due to "severe" traffic congestion in Cork this evening.

In a Tweet Bus Éireann said these delays are upwards of 30 to 40 minutes.

Cork City and Suburban services are experiencing delays upward of 30 – 40 minutes due to severe traffic congestion this evening. @TFIupdates @Corks96FM @CorksRedFM — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) June 4, 2021

It comes as AA Roadwatch has reported heavy traffic in multiple areas of Cork.

Traffic is being described as "extremely heavy" on the N40 and surrounding routes and motorists have been advised to avoid if possible.

#CORK Extremely heavy traffic on the N40 and surrounding routes - avoid if possible. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 4, 2021

"There are long queues coming from the M8 southbound and N25 eastbound, but the slowest traffic is on the N40 South Ring Rd - that has delays both ways between J8 Douglas and the interchange.

"There’s a collision now on this route at J9 Bloomfield, blocking one lane. Avoid the route if possible.

"As a result, the South City Link Rd has long delays both ways between the from the Kinsale Rd R/A and Albert St," AA Roadwatch has stated.

Traffic is also believed to be slow on the N22 from J1 Ballincollig West to Ovens.