Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 15:05

Cork's beloved Donkey Sanctuary to reopen to visitors next month

'Lockie' a foal at the Donkey Sanctuary born during the coronavirus lockdown last year.

Amy Nolan

Cork's beloved Donkey Sanctuary has announced that it will reopen to visitors next month. 

The Sanctuary’s visitor centre in Liscarroll, which would typically see over 50,000 people come through the doors in a normal year, has been closed for over 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

However, today the Sanctuary announced on social media that the public will be able to book a slot to visit next month.

"We are delighted to confirm that we will welcome visitors back to our Open Farm in July.

"To begin, our sanctuary will open for a couple of days each week. 

"We will operate a ticket booking system to monitor visitor numbers and ensure everyone’s safety and comfort," the post stated. 

The charity said further details on how to book a visit and exact dates for reopening will be posted to their social media channels in the next couple of weeks. 

They also took the opportunity to thank the public for their support. 

