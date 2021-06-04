Public toilet facility in Cork city centre to reopen this weekend

CORK City Council has confirmed that the toilets in the North Main Street Shopping Centre will reopen to the general public from tomorrow.

The toilets will be accessible between 7:30am and 9:30pm Monday to Saturday, and between 11:30am and 9:30pm on Sundays and bank holidays, in line with the shopping centre’s car park opening hours.

A city council spokesperson said the North Main Street Shopping Centre, excluding the car park area, is privately owned and that city council has come to an agreement with the building owners to reopen the toilets to the public.

“When Dunnes Stores and other shops closed, the building owners closed the public toilets associated with these businesses.

“Cork City Council, with the agreement of the owners, has now opened these toilets up as purely public toilets to serve the public and not the building,” the spokesperson said.

“English Market toilets will be open also during market operating hours.

“Public toilets are operational in Tramore Valley Park and Fitzgerald’s Park and we are continuing to work towards the provision of additional facilities in the coming weeks.”

Last month the council confirmed that work was underway on a draft public toilet policy, with a view to increasing the number of facilities available.

The council stated it was “actively undertaking a review of options with regards to the provision of public toilet facilities in the city” and that this review would include a review of “both units located throughout the city centre and at popular amenity areas”.

“It is clear that there is no one single solution to the provision of public toilet facilities.

“Different models, including the involvement of both public and private organisations, will need to be deployed,” a spokesperson said.

The news of the reopening of the toilets in the North Main Street Shopping Centre to the public comes as Cork County Council confirmed that it has identified a number of suitable locations for the provision of public conveniences for the summer season.

"These are primarily located at the busier beaches along our coast.

"Preparatory site works are well underway with many of the temporary units scheduled for installation over the course of the coming week," a spokesperson said.

Cllr Liam O'Connor said that 16 portaloos are to be installed in the Carrigaline municipal district.

These will remain in place for 16 weeks.

The temporary facilities will be located in Crosshaven, Myrtleville, Church Bay, Fountainstown, Roberts Cove, Kilnagleary Car Park, Roberts Bridge Car Park and the People’s Park in Carrigaline.