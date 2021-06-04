Dancing into the city: Survivor Liz completes fundraiser challenge for Cork Cancer Care Centre

BREAST cancer survivor Liz Cullinane, who previously climbed Kilimanjaro, has completed her latest challenge for the Cork Cancer Care Centre, though this time, she kept it closer to home.

Adventure lover and breast cancer survivor Liz Cullinane walked from Macroom to Cork City in honour of her mother, who passed away from breast cancer and to raise funds for the Cork Cancer Care Centre.

With the support of friends of Rebecca Kavanagh and Sinead Freeman, Liz completed the challenge last Friday night, marking the week of her mother’s birthday.

Commencing before 11pm, the trio arrived in the city after 5am following six and a half hours of walking – and some dancing.

Having completed Kilimanjaro in 2019 for the charity, this was the latest in a list of fundraisers and challenges for Liz.

As she used the services of the centre herself following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2014, Liz said that she will always ensure to raise money for the charity, no matter what the endeavour.

“They’re just so good. People don’t realise the types of services they have in there even throughout Covid, they have kept their doors open for people who really need to go in and use their services.

“People don’t realise the extent of the work they do.”

To mark the start of the walk, Liz wrote a birthday message to her mother on a lantern.

“That was our starting point then when we parked up the cars. We released that then we started our walk and off we went."

“It was lovely.”

Dancing their way to Cork

Taking the back roads into the city, the ladies walked approximately 30km overnight though the long journey did call for some impromptu dancing to pass the time.

“We just danced away for a good 40 minutes, I would say. We just danced our way in. It was just very funny,” laughed Liz.

With her latest challenge complete, Liz is hoping to raise as much as possible for the Cork Cancer Care Centre, who provide a range of services to those battling cancer or “warriors” as they are better known among the centre community.

Liz is still accepting donations for the Macroom to Cork fundraiser here.