Cork weather station records its wettest and coldest May on record last month

A weather station in Cork recorded its wettest and coldest May on record last month, according to a weather report recently published by Met Éireann.

In its weather statement for May, the national forecaster stated that all monthly rainfall totals at weather stations across the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) last month.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 83.2mm at Finner in Donegal to 151.8 mm at Roches Point - its wettest May on record.

The station has been there for the last 15 years.

The weather station at Roches Point also recorded its coldest May on record.

Our Spring 2021 summary is in!



March & April were largely dry thanks to the position of the jet stream keeping low pressure at bay... ⛅️



...but a shift in the jet stream in May allowed low pressure to return, leading to above average rainfall ☔️



ℹ️ https://t.co/oPuYxRobPM pic.twitter.com/b2b3j3rrpE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 3, 2021

Elsewhere in Cork, last month's highest daily rainfall total was 30.9 mm at Moore Park.

This marked the highest daily fall for May on record since the station was placed there 57 years ago.

Two stations in Cork had their wettest May since 1981.

These were Cork Airport with 172.7 mm (210% of its LTA) and Moore Park with 130.8 mm (189% of its LTA).

All mean air temperatures across the country were also below their Long-Term Average for the month.

The weather station at Sherkin Island recorded a mean air temperature of 10.5°C - its coldest May since 1996.

All stations reported ground frost during the month.

Four weather stations had their coldest May on record.

These were Roches Point, Mace Head in Galway, Mount Dillon in Roscommon and Gurteen in Tipperary.

"Most long standing stations had their coldest May since at least 1996," Met Éireann stated.

Both the month’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported on Thursday, May 20.

The highest gust was 62 knots (115 km/h) reported at Sherkin Island, while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 46 knots (85 km/h) at Malin Head, Donegal.