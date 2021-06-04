More than €2m allocated to fund dozens of road improvement projects around Cork 

CORK County Council and Cork City Council have been allocated a combined package of €2.2m to help their road network become more climate-resilient.

Under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Allocations announced for 2021, Cork County Council was awarded €1.8m as they had 70 approved schemes throughout the county.

City schemes

Cork City Council was awarded €355,000 as it had six approved schemes. The schemes approved in Cork City include: Skehard Road; Marian Road; Blackrock; McGrath Road; Blackrock; Inniscarra Road; Ardfallen Estate in Ballinlough; and Trafalgar Hill, Tivoli.

Projects in Cork county

Among the biggest projects that were allocated funds in Cork county are: €115,000 was allocated to raise the existing road level in Timoleague; €108,000 was allocated to raise the road level to prevent ingress from the river during flood events in Ardnacloghy; €90,000 was allocated for Rathcanning Hill in Dungourney for the altering of road levels on the steep road subject to damage by excess surface water in high-intensity rainfall events.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton announced the details of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and minor roads.

Mr Ryan said: “This funding will support local authorities to deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events.

“The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

The programme will assist 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

The types of projects approved for funding include: schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads; bridge strengthening and repairs; embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage; altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency; road edge protection measures; and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.