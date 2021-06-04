Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 08:54

Suspended sentence for man who stole wine and crackers from Cork supermarket

Sergeant John Kelleher said the wine and food were stolen at Tesco in Mahon Point on September 5, 2020. FILE IMAGE.

Liam Heylin

TWO bottles of Merlot, a cottage pie, a chicken Korma and a packet of crackers were stolen from a supermarket by a 47-year-old man and now he has been given a five-month suspended jail sentence.

Philip O’Regan who lives at an apartment at 138 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the theft.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the wine and food were stolen at Tesco in Mahon Point on September 5, 2020.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused man had seven previous theft convictions.

Cork Gardaí asked 'have you nothing better to be doing?' by drunk man

