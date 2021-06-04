Cork Gardaí asked 'have you nothing better to be doing?' by drunk man

Gardaí approached a man who was drunk and a danger and he reacted verbally, asking, “Have you nothing better to do with your f***ing time?”

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that Adrian Desmond went on further to tell Garda Jeremiah O’Leary to go f*** himself at the scene.

The incident involving Adrian Desmond of Spruce Grove, Minane Bridge, County Cork on December 28 2020.

Sgt. Kelleher said the incident occurred before 3 a.m. on that date at the Kinsale Road industrial estate where the accused was found staggering around in the middle of the road.

Sgt. Kelleher said the defendant got aggressive with the guard.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said of the defendant, “He was out of work at the time and drinking to console himself.”

The solicitor said the defendant was on anti-depressants and drinking alcohol which caused a kind of vicious circle for him.

Judge Kelleher referred to a fifth Section 6.

This is the section of the Public Order Act related to threatening behaviour.

Judge Kelleher imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the defendant for the threatening behaviour and fined him €350 for being drunk and a source of danger.