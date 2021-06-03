Cork hotel to celebrate anniversary of royal visit with unique offers 

A CORK hotel is celebrating a unique connection and the 60th anniversary of Prince Rainer and Princess Grace of Monaco’s visit to Ireland with new packages fit for a royal.

This June marks the 60th anniversary of the royal visit of Prince Rainer and Princess Grace of Monaco who, along with their children, stayed at the Imperial Hotel in Cork on 24 June 1961.

To celebrate the anniversary, the hotel has created a city break inspired by the royal visit.

Those who book to stay on the anniversary night itself, 24 June 2021, can avail of a Princess Grace 60th anniversary special.

The family-owned historic hotel has hosted many royals, celebrities, and famous public figures over its 200-year history, leading to it becoming known as the Grande Dame of Cork.

Pictured: Model & Imperial Team member Leah Kelly channelling her inner Grace Kelly in the elegant surrounds of Cork’s most historic Hotel. Picture: Miki Barlok

The state visit by the royal family in the Summer of ‘61 was, however, the grandest affair and saw thousands flock to the South Mall to catch a glimpse, particularly of Oscar-winning actress turned Her Serene Highness Grace Kelly, who remains an icon of screen and style to this day.

As part of the anniversary special package, guests will get a taste of ‘High Society’ with dinner at the hotel’s new restaurant, Thyme at SeventySix on the Mall with food inspired by the visit and complimentary champagne.

Princess Grace Afternoon Tea in Lafayette will also be available to those who book the ‘Princess grace Pampering Package’ while the ‘Graceful Escape’ will include spa treatments inspired by the Princess.

Avid royal followers can also learn all about the royal visit through an archival newspaper exhibition in the lobby.

Guests will also have the opportunity to spot other famous past guests who stayed at the hotel on the ‘Wall of History’, including Michael Collins, Charles Dickens, and Maureen O’Hara.