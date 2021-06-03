Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 17:54

Cork woman convicted of having cocaine after ex-husband made complaint to the gardaí

Cork woman convicted of having cocaine after ex-husband made complaint to the gardaí

The accused admitted sharing the cocaine with a small circle of friends for a few months.

Liam Heylin

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman who was never in trouble before was convicted of having cocaine for sale or supply after her ex-husband made a complaint about her to gardaí.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court in the case against Fiona (O’Mahony) McKeever of Mount St Joseph’s Close, Gurrabraher, Cork, that the complaint against the accused was made by the defendant’s ex-husband.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher received the call on January 3 alleging that a quantity of white powder was to be found in the vehicle used by the caller’s ex-wife.

Car searched after call 

A warrant was obtained to carry out the search and in the car the gardaí found two sandwich bags, a quantity of cocaine and an electronic weighing scales.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused admitted sharing the cocaine with a small circle of friends for a few months because she needed money.

The cocaine had a street value of €1,470.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in mitigation: “The party who caused her to become involved with this substance was the one who called gardaí, which is a most unusual element.”

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was now separated from her ex-husband.

“In my submission she will never be back in court again.

“This was a case where herself and her friends were clubbing together. She would pass some on to them — there was no profiteering.

“She is no longer involved in drug taking,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have read the probation report. Some of the mitigating factors include that she was in an abusive relationship.”

While a prison sentence was merited for supplying cocaine, Judge Kelleher said that in the exceptional circumstances of this case he would not impose a jail term.

He imposed a five-month sentence, suspended on condition that she would commit no other offence for the next two years.

He also fined her €750 for possession of cocaine for her own use.

More in this section

WATCH: Cork man creates spectacular garden showcase for Bloom competition  WATCH: Cork man creates spectacular garden showcase for Bloom competition 
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Jail for elderly man who kissed and licked the face of an eight-year-old boy
'Everything in our house is destroyed': Thousands raised for Cork family following house fire  'Everything in our house is destroyed': Thousands raised for Cork family following house fire 
cork courtcork crime
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 5, 2020

Covid-19 latest: 465 new cases confirmed 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY