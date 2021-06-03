Cork woman convicted of having cocaine after ex-husband made complaint to the gardaí

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman who was never in trouble before was convicted of having cocaine for sale or supply after her ex-husband made a complaint about her to gardaí.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court in the case against Fiona (O’Mahony) McKeever of Mount St Joseph’s Close, Gurrabraher, Cork, that the complaint against the accused was made by the defendant’s ex-husband.

Gardaí at Gurranabraher received the call on January 3 alleging that a quantity of white powder was to be found in the vehicle used by the caller’s ex-wife.

Car searched after call

A warrant was obtained to carry out the search and in the car the gardaí found two sandwich bags, a quantity of cocaine and an electronic weighing scales.

Sgt Kelleher said the accused admitted sharing the cocaine with a small circle of friends for a few months because she needed money.

The cocaine had a street value of €1,470.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said in mitigation: “The party who caused her to become involved with this substance was the one who called gardaí, which is a most unusual element.”

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was now separated from her ex-husband.

“In my submission she will never be back in court again.

“This was a case where herself and her friends were clubbing together. She would pass some on to them — there was no profiteering.

“She is no longer involved in drug taking,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have read the probation report. Some of the mitigating factors include that she was in an abusive relationship.”

While a prison sentence was merited for supplying cocaine, Judge Kelleher said that in the exceptional circumstances of this case he would not impose a jail term.

He imposed a five-month sentence, suspended on condition that she would commit no other offence for the next two years.

He also fined her €750 for possession of cocaine for her own use.