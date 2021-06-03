Covid-19 latest: 465 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has reported 465 new cases of Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Department confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday 2 June, there have been 465 cases of Covid-19.

A total of 84 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital while 30 are in ICU.

On Tuesday, it was reported that there were 34 people in ICU with 89 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

The Department reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.