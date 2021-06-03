Covid-19 latest: 465 new cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has reported 465 new cases of Covid-19.
In a tweet, the Department confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday 2 June, there have been 465 cases of Covid-19.
A total of 84 Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital while 30 are in ICU.
On Tuesday, it was reported that there were 34 people in ICU with 89 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country.
As of midnight, Wednesday 2 June, we are reporting 465* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 3, 2021
30 in ICU. 84 in hospital.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
The Department reminded the public that daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.