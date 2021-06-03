WATCH: Cork man creates spectacular garden showcase for Bloom competition 

FOLLOWING on from his success last year, Cork man Donall O’Lochlainn has joined forces with the Fermoy Musical Society to create a spectacular showcase for this year’s Bloom competition.

Gardener and videographer, Donal O’Lochlainn teamed up with the Fermoy Musical Society in January in a bid to create the video entry for this year’s Bloom competition.

The video sees a number of characters from different eras enjoy Donal’s 200-year-old garden with visitors from 1815 to 1977.

Last year, Donal O’Lochlainn’s video amassed a huge reaction online, receiving over 15,000 views on RTÉ’s Facebook page alone and was named as the winner in the category of ‘Best Craic’.

This year, he has showcased his impressive garden with a very special entry with direction, music and costumes by the Fermoy Musical Society.

The entire video was shot in Donal's garden.

‘A Garden Secret’ sees an encounter between a man, played by Donal and a young girl, played by his neighbour, Tara McCarthy who introduces him to all of those who enjoyed the garden over the years.

With his home built in 1810, Donal said the idea was to show people from different eras return to the garden.

“It’s over 200 years old so the garden is over 200 years old, and the idea was that we would pretend that all of these people come back to the garden every May when it’s nice.

“We have people from different eras who come back.”

He said that he has been working with the Fermoy Musical Society on the video since January, with the expectation that Bloom would be held virtually again this year.

“It would be great if we got a prize from it, but I think we won already because we had great fun doing it.

“It was the best fun we’ve had in a long time.”

Following the success of Bloom with RTÉ last year, Bord Bia again joined forces with RTÉ for the competition which invites gardeners to share their creations on social media over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Check out #BloomAtHome #BloomFermoy and @BordBiaBloom on Facebook and Youtube.