Jail for Cork man who swallowed drugs to obstruct a search 

A 35-year-old man with extensive drugs convictions popped suspected drugs into his mouth and swallowed them to obstruct a search by gardaí last November.

Now he has been jailed for six months.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that gardaí approached a car parked at Glen Avenue, Cork, on November 24 2020.

They observed some transaction taking place between the occupants of the car and someone who approached the vehicle.

Officers suspected that it was a drugs transaction.

The front seat passenger in the car was Jonathan Mason of Seminary Place, Farranree, Cork.

Gardaí suspected that he was in possession of some kind of controlled drugs.

As they approached him they saw him put the item in his mouth and swallow it before they could prevent it and retrieve it.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused had 172 previous convictions.

Jonathan Mason had three previous convictions for the very same offence – preventing a drugs search.

He had 23 convictions for having drugs for his own use.

And he had nine convictions for drug-dealing.

Diane Hallahan said, “He had addictions to heroin. That spiralled out of control. He was left homeless. He lapsed somewhat. He is accepting what the sergeant is saying.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He pleaded guilty to swallowing drugs and evading the attention of gardaí.”

The defendant also pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to appear in court for cases.

The judge imposed concurrent three-month sentences on the charges of failing to appear.

He imposed a concurrent six-month sentence for obstructing the drugs search.