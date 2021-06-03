Investigation underway after man threatened staff at Cork premises with suspected firearm

An investigation is underway into the robbery of a premises in Cork yesterday, where gardaí say that a man had threatened staff with what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident took place at a premises in Grange at around 6.15pm.

According to gardaí, a man entered a premises in Grange and threatened staff armed with what appeared to be a firearm demanding goods within the premises.

The man was arrested at the scene by gardaí.

No injuries were reported.

A garda spokesperson said that the man, aged in his 20s, is currently being detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.