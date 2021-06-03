Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 08:28

Man (50s) arrested and charged in relation to suspected breaches of fisheries jurisdiction act 

At the request of the Irish Naval Service, An Garda Síochána detained a ship at Cobh port on Tuesday for suspected breaches of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act, 2006.

At the request of the Irish Naval Service, An Garda Síochána detained a ship at Cobh port on Tuesday for suspected breaches of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act, 2006.

Following an application through the courts, the vessel was further detained whilst an investigation was carried out in conjunction with the State Solicitors Office.

A man, aged in his 50s, has since been charged in connection with this incident and he is due to appear before Midleton District Court this morning at 10.30am.

