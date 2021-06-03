Cork woman loses €10,000 to bank account text scam

A CORK woman has had more than €10,000 taken from her bank account after she received a text to her phone claiming to be from her bank.

In recent days, the woman received a text message claiming to be from her bank, asking her to enter her bank details. She did as requested and later discovered that more than €10,000 had been taken from her bank account.

A few days earlier, a similar incident occurred, also in Cork.

In that incident, a woman received a text asking her to click on a link to her online banking. She then got a call claiming to be from Bank of Ireland, with which she does her banking.

During the call, she was told that there had been suspicious activity on her account, in Manchester.

After the phone call ended, she herself became suspicious and contacted her bank. She then discovered that more than €1,000 had been taken from her account.

Bank of Ireland are warning people about fraudulent messages claiming to be from the bank.

The warning says: “We are aware of fraudsters sending fake texts that can drop into a thread of genuine Bank of Ireland text messages.

"Bank of Ireland will never text you with a message containing a link that asks you for your online banking login details, your credit card number or debit card number. Report suspicious texts to 365Security@boi.com and then delete them.”

Crime prevention officer for Cork North, Sergeant John Kelly, is urging people to be very wary of any texts relating to banking.

He is also advising people about a new scam also being sent through text messages where the recipient is told that Royal Mail had difficulties delivering a mail item to their address. The message also contains a link which people are invited to click on.