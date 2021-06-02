Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 20:30

Cork weather: Here's the current outlook for the bank holiday weekend

Pictured is Glandore. Cork could be in for a predominantly sunny June Bank Holiday, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork could be in for a predominantly sunny June Bank Holiday, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has said although there will likely be scattered outbreaks of rain, the current outlook suggests there will be "long dry spells" this weekend.

Scattered outbreaks of rain are expected to clear to the east on Saturday morning and early afternoon with brighter spells developing.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 to 19 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Overnight it's expected to stay mainly dry in most areas of the country with temperatures dipping to around 6 to 9 degrees.

Fortunately, it looks as if it will be "dry across most of Ireland" on Sunday, with just a few potential showers in places.

Highest temperatures will be between 13 and 19 degrees in light southerly breezes.

June Bank Holiday Monday will likely bring some sunny spells but also scattered falls of rain "most of which will affect Atlantic counties". 

Moving into next week settled conditions are expected to prevail.

"An overall improvement is expected as the Azores High begins to move closer," Met Éireann says.

"Current indications suggest warm and mostly settled conditions will develop."

Irish Community Air Ambulance and Macra na Feirme urge Cork rural communities to exercise care

