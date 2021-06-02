Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 18:40

Crosshaven RNLI called to stricken vessel in early hours of morning; Tasked to second call in 12 hours this afternoon

Crosshaven RNLI Crew were tasked for the second time within 12 hours today. Photo credit: Peter Lane and Aidan O'Connor

Amy Nolan

The volunteer crew at Crosshaven RNLI have been paged to respond to two taskings over a 12 hour period today.

Shortly after 2pm this afternoon the crew was paged to attend a 24' vessel with engine problems.

The casualty vessel had two people on board and had anchored off Myrtleville whilst awaiting help. 

Crewman Peter Lane boarded the vessel, established the tow and the vessel was taken to Crosshaven.

Crew on this service were Aidan O'Connor in command with Jonny Bermingham, Claire Morgan, and Peter Lane. 

Shore crew included Susanne Deane, Jon Meaney, Gary Heslin, Regina Hannigan, and Norman Jackson.

Earlier 

The tasking followed an earlier paging where crew members were called to a vessel broken down between Myrtleville and Fountainstown.

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat was paged at 2.10am and launched at 2.30am this morning.

Initially, the position was given as two miles east of Myrtleville. 

The volunteer crew had a casualty mobile number and were able to get the latitude and longitude position from their phone which placed them between Myrtleville and Fountainstown, Crosshaven RNLI said in a statement on Facebook. 

The RIB, with two people on board, had run out of fuel, had no working navigation lights and no working VHF radio. "One of the casualties was very cold and the two casualties were transferred to the lifeboat before taking the RIB in tow to Crosshaven.

"The lifeboat was recovered, refueled, washed down, and declared ready for service once more at 4.50am... and so to bed," Crosshaven RNLI stated. 

Crew on this service were Alan Venner in command with Claire Morgan, Peter Lane and Jonny Bermingham. 

Shore crew included Norman Jackson, Jenna O’Shea, Richie Leonard, James Fegan, Gary Heslin, and Kevin McCarthy.

Helm, Alan Venner commented on the importance of ''having your vessel in good order and making sure you have enough fuel on board before heading to sea."

