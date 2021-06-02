Man with knife slapped ex-partner in face

A 69-YEAR-old Bandon man admitted assaulting his ex-partner who woke to find him slapping her face while he was carrying a butter knife.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked if the accused could be relied upon to stay away from the injured party. Det. Garda Murphy said he was staying away from her since this occurred more than three years ago.

The judge imposed a six-month sentence on Martin Payne, aged 69, who had an address at North Main Street, Bandon, County Cork, on the simple assault charge.

Detective Garda Ann Murphy said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, that the case related to April 14, 2018, when the injured party, who is now aged around 50, had been in a relationship for the previous three years.

“The relationship had ended a short time before this and the couple had no contact with each other.

“At this time the injured party was residing in a caravan on Castle Road in Bandon and Martin Payne was living in his apartment at North Main Street, Bandon.

“On April 13 she went to a bar in Bandon where she had a few drinks on her own. At 7/8pm, Martin Payne came into the bar. They had a few drinks together and went back to Martin Payne’s place as it was raining and she could not get a taxi. Her intention was to stay on the sofa. They had each consumed seven or eight pints.

“Between 12.30 and 2am she woke on the sofa to two slaps on the face — one to the eye and one to the mouth. She woke to the force of the slaps.

“He was on top of her and had a butter knife in his hand.

“She began to kick out to defend herself in the fracas. She received three cuts to her legs and managed to get out...When he was arrested following a complaint he admitted there had been a dispute between them on the night,” Det. Garda Murphy said.

The injured party thanked the judge and the gardaí and expressed her relief at finding out on May 25 that the accused was pleading guilty to assaulting her.

“I felt so relieved I did not have to relive the horror again,” she said.