Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 15:42

Nationwide to honour late Cork opera great Cara O'Sullivan in programme this evening

RTÉ's Nationwide will pay tribute to the late Cara O'Sullivan in tonight's programme. 

Amy Nolan

The adored opera singer passed away in the presence of her family at Marymount Hospice in January at the age of 58.

Ms O’Sullivan was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of early-onset dementia in 2018.

Following her passing tributes poured in from Cork, Ireland and further afield. 

President Michael D Higgins described Ms O'Sullivan as "a performer whose talents were recognised the world over"

"She performed not only in local halls and festivals, but also at the Paris Opera, the Sydney Opera House, and the Albert Hall in London, making her mark in many productions of work by Mozart, Handel, Mendelssohn and Verdi.

"Her outstanding talent was recognised early on in her career by the great Joan Sutherland, who helped her prepare for her first major role as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni.

"She will be remembered as one of Ireland’s greatest sopranos, and one who was ever generous to her colleagues," he said.

This evening presenter Anne Cassin will hear fond memories from her daughter Christine, sisters Nuala and Aoife and close friends Majella Cullagh and John O’Brien.

Also featured in tonight's Nationwide is Kildare based violinist, Vladimir Jablokov.

Originally from Slovakia, Mr Jablokov has been performing online concerts over the last year.

Tonight's Nationwide will air on RTÉ One at 7pm.

