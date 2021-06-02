Seven-year-old to kick off series of worldwide challenges for charity as part of Funbarr Challenge 2021

SEVEN-year-old Tommy O’Mahony is kicking off a worldwide challenge inspired by his brother, Finbarr by running his first-ever 5km in Cobh this weekend.

For the second year in a row, the Funbarr Challenge is set to take place this June in a bid to raise funds for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association of Ireland.

The voluntary group was formed to provide support and information for parents of children affected by cleft lip and palate and those directly affected by the condition.

Last year, the Funbarr Challenge raised €12,000 for the Association and helped to provide special bottles for babies born with cleft lip and palates in maternity hospitals across the country.

The challenge was first organised by Cork man, Luke O’Mahony, whose son, Finbarr was born with a cleft lip and palate.

This year, participants across the globe have taken on even tougher challenges.

So far, there are up to 18 challenges across a number of different countries from Uzbekistan, Singapore, UAE, Qatar, Sweden to Ireland and the UK.

Luke O’Mahony said that their motto is not to tell people what to do, “but let them tell us how they will challenge themselves”.

This year’s main challenge is a 32km row by a novice crew who will row around Cobh, Haulbowline and Spike Islands on Saturday 5 June.

Tommy and Finbarr O'Mahony.

The challenges, which will run until 31 August, will first kick off with a 5km run by seven-year-old Tommy on Friday 4 June.

At 3 pm, Tommy will run his first-ever 5km from Whitepoint to the playground on the Five Foot Way in support of the cause.

Other challenges this year also include a 24-hour gym challenge led by ex Cork City striker John O’Flynn while in Qatar, 28 cyclists will cycle 2,160km throughout the night.

A 100km Trial run along the Chimyan Mountains in Uzbekistan is also set to take place as part of the challenge in addition to a 25km Roller Ski challenge in Stockholm.

This year’s event is sponsored by Green Rebel Group, with kit from SummaSportsWear and support from fitness provider Nebula Coaching and Great Island Media.

So far, over €6,000 has been raised for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association Ireland through the Funbarr Challenge 2021.

For more information, search for The Funbarr Challenge on social media platforms, or head to the website.

All donations to the cause can be made via the Funbarr Challenge fundraiser.