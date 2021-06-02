Warning to Android phone users about scam

ANDROID phone users are being warned not to click on links in text messages advising about a missed parcel delivery.

In recent weeks, several such messages have been received by Android phone users across the country.

In a warning published today, the National Cyber Security Centre said the centre has received reports of a spyware software labelled FluBot affecting Android phone users.

The warning said: “FluBot is used by malicious parties to steal passwords and sensitive data from the victims’ mobile device. It will access victims’ contacts and spread the malicious application through further text messages. The messages typically contain a link for the victim to click on to get details of a missed package delivery. This link will direct the victim to a fake website replicating the legitimate delivery company’s site. The victim will then be asked to download two .apk files which are banking trojans. Users will then be prompted to manually override and allow an untrusted app download.”

The NCSC advised:

• DO NOT click on the link, and delete the message.

• If you are expecting a delivery, check it through the company’s official website.

• If you have clicked on the link and installed the app - perform a factory reset on the device. (Note: If you do not have backups you will lose data).

• When restoring backups do not restore from any backups created after you installed the malicious app as these will be infected.

• Reset passwords on any accounts used after you installed the app. If you use the same passwords on other accounts, change these also.

• Ensure that the Google Play Protect service is switched on.