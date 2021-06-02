'Welcome older people back into their communities': Public asked to be mindful as society reopens

AS TOWNS and villages reopen across the county, the public has been reminded of the difficulties the pandemic posed for older and more vulnerable people in the community and to "think CARE".

Consider, Assist, Respect and Empathise are the four key words under Cork County Council’s CARE guidelines.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley has highlighted how while the vaccination programme is well underway, it is important to think about the principles of CARE and let it serve as a friendly reminder to continue to practise social distancing, hand sanitising and mask-wearing in public.

“Many of our older friends and family have experienced a very trying year and it's wonderful to see positivity and confidence return to such a valued cohort of our society.

"Please take a moment and think CARE so that together we may all enjoy an outdoor Summer across our beautiful county.”

Launched last year as part of Project ACT, the CARE guidelines were drafted in collaboration with the Cork County Older People’s Council to promote consideration for more vulnerable people during the crisis.

Pictured Liz Maddox Chair of Cork County Older Peoples Council, Winnie O'Sullivan Bantry Age Friendly Town, Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley and Christy Roche, PRO of the Cork County Older Peoples Council. Pic Tony McElhinney

Under the guidelines, the public is asked to:

• Consider older and vulnerable people’s needs as they re-join our communities after restricting their movements.

• Assist older and vulnerable people by respecting age-friendly parking spaces and accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities in towns, villages and shopping centres.

• Respect physical distancing for older and vulnerable people and give them space on streets, parks and walkways.

• Empathise with older and vulnerable people and understand that they may feel especially anxious at this time.

Liz Maddox, Chair of the Cork County Older People’s Council said it is important that all members of society adopt a CARE approach.

“We ask as a team that you welcome our older people back out into their communities. Let's make it a joyful experience for them through this difficult time. THINK CARE.”

Commenting on CARE, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey noted how Project ACT 2021 continues to put support for the older population at the centre of Cork County Council’s roll-out plans.

“When activating our county towns and villages let us all be conscious of those who will use them," he said.

"Together we rallied to support older people since the start of this crisis, lets continue in that spirit and embrace the CARE guidelines as we look forward to a return to normal activity in the weeks and months ahead.”