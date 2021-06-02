30 new jobs created in autism services in Cork

30 new jobs have been created in Cork as Praxis Care marks a fresh start for its Cork services.

Praxis Care which is responsible for Cork Association for Autism services is now recruiting more than 30 additional staff to provide residential, respite, day service, and home support services across six locations for 65 adults with autism.

In June 2018 the HSE became the temporary registered provider for CAA under section 64.4 of the Health Act 2007.

Following a tender process in 2019, Praxis Care was identified as the appropriate new provider. The transition was formally completed in recent weeks.

101 members of staff transferred to Praxis Care which is now actively recruiting support workers and team leaders for a variety of roles across all services.

Director of Praxis Care, Carol Breen, says the organisation is committed to offering services to those who would benefit from individually tailored support and expertise.

“We are now looking forward to continuing to grow our services in response to demand."

"We want to recruit new staff and would urge people who have an interest in social care and working with others to apply as they will receive full training,” she says.

“The transfer of services will allow Praxis Care the opportunity to develop in a new Community Health area, where we can impact positively on outcomes for individuals while ensuring the appropriate governance and oversight structure is applied for the size of the transfer.”

“We look forward to working with individuals, families and staff in Cork to continue and build on the success already achieved within Cork Association for Autism,” she added.

Praxis will be funded by the HSE to run the services under a service level agreement.

Praxis Care Ireland currently provides services to over 345 adults and children at 40 schemes and employs 500 people across the country.