Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 09:46

Sections of Cork city quays to be fenced off ahead of weekend

Crowds at Kennedy Quay in recent weeks. 

There are plans to fence off sections of the quays in Cork city ahead of the bank holiday weekend in an effort to prevent large public gatherings.

The Port of Cork plans to fence off sections of its city centre quays in the interest of public safety and to accommodate its commercial shipping traffic, according to a report in the Irish Examiner. 

According to the report, the decision was taken at a company management meeting which discussed how it should respond to the pattern of large gatherings during lockdown on the port’s property, particularly along Albert Quay and Kennedy Quay.

Last weekend, there were reports of crowds gathering at a number of locations in the city including at the quays, with gardaí saying they dispatched uniformed gardaí to disperse crowds gathered at Kennedy Quay on Saturday with the assistance of the Public Order Unit.

