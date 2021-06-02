Webinar to give insight into the growth of Cork harbour

A CORK Harbour Economy webinar will take place on Thursday from 8am to 9am which will provide a unique insight into the immense growth opportunity of the Cork Harbour Economy.

The event is designed to appeal to those who have an interest in a collaborative approach towards exploring the future development of the wider Cork Harbour area.

The event will feature key persons from Cork County Council’s senior management team, including chief executive Tim Lucey, together with a special introduction from Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD.

The Cork Harbour Economy is a driver for the entire Cork region, as Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley said: “Cork Harbour connects Ireland to global trade routes, and in turn invites world leaders in industry to connect to an idyllic location, an educated and motivated workforce and a community rich in culture and heritage. Social, environmental and cultural factors in the region are the foundation of a unique economic ecosystem which has seen the Cork Harbour Region consistently enjoy a GDP per capita above the national average.”

Mr Lucey added: “The Cork Harbour Economy is a unique community and economic entity in its own right. The core of our ambition for the Cork Harbour Economy is that it becomes a global leader in climate change action and sustainability, one which allows industry, commerce, transport, people, communities, heritage, and environment to continue to develop in a compatible manner but all focused on our climate change ambitions to 2050.”

With a current GDP output of €4.5 billion, the Cork Harbour Economy has the potential to reach a GDP of €12 billion by 2040.

The webinar will highlight how this can be achieved in a sustainable manner.

More details on how to register are available at www.corkcoco.ie